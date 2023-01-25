John Edward (Eddie) Wellman Sr., 69, passed away on January 25, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House of Statesville after an extended illness.

Eddie was born March 17, 1953, in Alexander County, to the late Howard Leslie Wellman Sr. and Hattie Mays Wellman. After working at Hickory Springs, where he was employed for 30 years, he also held positions at Flick Video, Newtown, and Gateway Cinemas. Eddie was a long-time member of the Philadelphia United Methodist Church.

Everyone who knew Eddie knew that music was his passion, he loved writing songs and loved to sing. In pursuit of his music endeavors, Eddie was a part of several bands beginning with The Phantoms, Flying High Band, and Night Moves, which released an extremely well-known single, “Summer Days and Summer Nights” under the record label Non-Stop.

In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by a brother, James F Caldwell Sr. of Stony Point.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, John E. Wellman Jr. of Pennsylvania; two daughters, Krystal D. Wellman of Pennsylvania, and Shonda Lackey of High Point; a brother, Howard Wellman Jr. “Shug” of Stony Point; a sister, Dyanne Howard of D.C.; former wife, Denise Cooper Tolbert of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank all of his caregivers at Iredell Memorial Hospital, Autumn Care, Gordon Hospice of Statesville, and Mission Hospital of Asheville for the exceptional care and kindness they gave to Eddie during his transition into eternal rest.

A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Philadelphia UMC Cemetery, 4165 Old Mountain Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678. Rev. Jerry Ellis will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Philadelphia UMC.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Wellman Family.