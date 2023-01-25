LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Clara Wike Shook, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of January, 2023.

RICHARD SHOOK

2317 Teague Town Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb15-23p

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF THE DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY

RICHARD DWAYNE BELL,

Recorded in Book 466, Page 1265,

Alexander County Registry

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

FILE NO. 22 SP 9

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED:

The Deed of Trust being foreclosed is that Deed of Trust executed by RICHARD DWAYNE BELL to Joe Belcher, Trustee, dated March 17, 2004 and recorded in Book 466, Page 1265 in the Alexander County Registry of North Carolina.

RECORD OWNERS OF THE REAL PROPERTY:

The record owners of the subject real property as reflected on the records of the Alexander County Register of Deeds not more than 10 days prior to the posting of this Notice is or are Richard Dwayne Bell, Jimmy Dean Bell and Rita M. Bell.

DATE, TIME AND PLACE OF SALE:

The sale will be held on February 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the door of the Alexander County Courthouse, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

PROPERTY TO BE SOLD:

The following real property to be sold “sight unseen” together with any improvements is located in Alexander County, North Carolina and is believed to have the address of 1166 Paul Payne Store Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681 and is otherwise more particularly described as follows:

See “Exhibit A” attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference. Because the legal description is too voluminous or is otherwise an exhibit hereto that will not be published in the newspaper, reference is made to the subject legal description recorded as part of the subject Deed of Trust as described in the case caption of this proceeding and incorporated herein by said reference.

Included is a 2003 Clayton manufactured home bearing serial no. CAP014680TNAB.

TERMS OF SALE:

Pursuant to the provisions of N.C.G.S. §45-21.10(b) and the terms of the Deed of Trust, any successful bidder may be required to deposit with the Trustee or Clerk of Superior Court immediately upon the conclusion of the sale a cash deposit to be determined by the greater of 5% of the bid or $750.00. Unless the Substitute Trustee agrees otherwise, the successful bidder will be required to tender the “full purchase price” so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Trustee tenders to him a Deed to the property or attempts to tender such Deed, and should the successful bidder fail to pay the full amount, then the successful bidder shall remain liable as provided for in N.C.G.S. §45-21.30. By submitting your bid, you agree that the “full purchase price” shall be defined as the amount of bid plus the Trustee’s commission as defined in the subject Deed of Trust plus the costs of the action, unless the Trustee agrees otherwise. For example, if the amount of bid is $20,000.00 and the trustee’s commission is defined in the subject Deed of Trust as 5% of the gross proceeds of the sale, then the “full purchase price” shall equal $21,000.00 plus the costs of the action. A tender of Deed shall be defined as a letter from the Trustee to the successful bidder offering to record the Deed upon receipt of full purchase price as described herein and listed in said letter. If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason such as a bankruptcy filing, the sole remedy of the successful bidder is the return of the deposit. As to any manufactured home, the following shall apply: Any not considered real property is being foreclosed pursuant to N.C.G.S. §25-9-604, if necessary; there is no warranty that any is actually located on the subject tract; and there is no warranty given by the Substitute Trustee as to whether said home is real property or personal property. The sale will be made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, assessments, restrictions and easements of record, if any.

ADDITIONAL NOTICE:

Take notice that an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Take further notice that any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale dates contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. This notice further states that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

This the 13th day of December, 2022.

THE GREEN LAW FIRM, P.C. Jay B. Green

Attorneys for The Green Law Firm, P.C., Substitute Trustee

908 E. Edenton Street

Raleigh, North Carolina 27601

Telephone: 919-829-0797

Facsimile: 919-829-0799

notice

feb1-23c

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Carrie Moore Nines, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Sonya Stroud Moore, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of April 25th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 17th day of January, 2023.

CARRIE MOORE NINES

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administratrix

feb15-23p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Hansel Burke, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of January, 2023.

KRISTIAN SHANE BURKE

6676 Paul Payne Store Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb15-23p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Hilda W. Yager, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of January, 2023.

GREGORY ALAN MCCLOUD

164 Spook House Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb15-23p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Ryan Patrick Repasy, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of January, 2023.

PAUL REPASY

29 Fox Ridge Ln

Hickory, NC 28601

administrator

feb15-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Pedro Lonzo Crews, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of January, 2023.

ELIZABETH CREWS PITTS

90 Bat Hollow Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb15-23p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator, CTA, of the Estate of Gary Wayne Rudisill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of January, 2023.

W. BRYAN WHITE

214 Ridge Street NW

Lenoir, NC 28654

administrator

feb15-23c

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Robert Norris Gwaltney, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of December, 2022.

ROBERTA LEE PEARSON

224 Spring Run

Mooresville, NC 28117

LESLIE STAFFORD GWALTNEY

96 6th Street SW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb15-23p

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 23 CvD 4

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Brenda Canter Bruce

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Brenda Canter Bruce

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron pin in the center of Public Road No. 1427, Robert Kerley’s corner and running with Robert Kerley’s line, South 01 degrees 20’ 00” West 224.50 feet to an iron stake, Darrell C. Wike’s corner; thence with Darrell Wike’s line, North 85 degrees 00’ 00” East 300.00 feet to an iron stake, Darrell Wike’s corner in Ila Wike Jolly’s line; thence with her line, North 02 degrees 20’ 00” West 235.00 feet to an iron pin in the center of Public Road No. 1427, Ila Wike Jolly’s corner; thence with the center of said road, South 75 degrees 30’ 00” West 296.00 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 1.5 acres, more or less. Together with water and well rights pertaining to a well located on the property owned (now or formerly) by Larry Gene Wike.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0012100, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: 2536 Rocky Face Church Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 7, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of January 10, 2023.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

notice

feb8-23c

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 23 CvD 5

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Audie Lee Pearson, Unknown Spouse of Audie Lee Pearson, Cathy Elaine Roberts, a/k/a Cathy Ganzman Roberts, Unknown Spouse of Cathy Elaine Roberts, Unknown Heirs at Law of Terry Edward Roberts, a/k/a Terry E. Roberts, Citibank, N.A., Lienholder, State of North Carolina, Lienholder

TO: Audie Lee Pearson, Unknown Spouse of Audie Lee Pearson, Cathy Elaine Roberts, a/k/a Cathy Ganzman Roberts, Unknown Spouse of Cathy Elaine Roberts, Unknown Heirs at Law of Terry Edward Roberts, a/k/a Terry E. Roberts, Citibank, N.A., Lienholder, State of North Carolina, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on a stone in the branch near the road, and runs South 58 poles to a walnut tree in the old line, Eli Harrington’s corner; thence as the said line South 30 degrees East 20 poles to a stone in the head of a drain; thence North 36 degrees East 44 poles to a stone in the branch; thence up the said branch a northwesterly direction 43 poles to the BEGINNING, containing 10 acres more or less. This parcel is subject to the benefits and burdens described in the Boundary Line Agreement recorded at Book 453, Page 456 in the Alexander County Public Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0012280, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (0012280) Pleasant Hill Church Rd.

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 7, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of January 11, 2023.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

feb8-23c

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

22sp90

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY MARGUERITE ECHERD DATED NOVEMBER 6, 2001 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 0428 AT PAGE 0080 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 10:00AM on February 10, 2023, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Marguerite Echerd, dated November 6, 2001 to secure the original principal amount of $60,000.00, and recorded in Book 0428 at Page 0080 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 546 NC 16 Hwy N, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tax Parcel ID: 0007585

Present Record Owners: Myra E. Cox and Marguerite Echerd, life estate

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Myra E. Cox and Marguerite Echerd, life estate.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Cash will not be accepted. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is January 23, 2023.

Jason K. Purser, NCSB# 28031

Morgan R. Lewis, NCSB# 57732

Attorney for LLG Trustee, LLC, Substitute Trustee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

(704) 333-8156 Fax

www.LOGS.com

notice

feb1-23c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning & Zoning Commission to be held in the Downstairs Meeting Room of the Alexander County Administration Building in Taylorsville, North Carolina, at 621 Liledoun Rd., on Thursday, February 9, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-01 – Request by Bethlehem Partners, LLC for the rezoning of approximately 8.5 acres of property located at 134 Satellite Rd. from Residential (R-20) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3715-99-6424 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

feb1-23c

22-SP-101 NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by William Millard Hodges dated September 3, 2014 and recorded on September 3, 2014, in Book 576 at page 1529, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina; and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Goddard & Peterson, PLLC (Substitute Trustee) will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, on January 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina and being more particularly described in the above referenced Deed of Trust, together with all improvements located thereon: Address of Property: 179 6th Street North West, Taylorsville, NC 28618 Tax Parcel ID: 0007243 Present Record Owner: heirs of William Millard Hodges Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23. Said property is sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, any Land Transfer Tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1). The real property described above is being offered for sale ‘‘AS IS, WHERE IS’’ and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Neither the Substitute Trustee nor the holder of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Substitute Trustee or the holder of the Note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law. If the Trustee or Substitute Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey title include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without knowledge of the Substitute Trustee(s). If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee(s), in its/their sole discretion, if it/they believe(s) the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Additional Notice where the Real Property is Residential with less than 15 Rental Units: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the County in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or/after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the Notice that is at least ten (10) days, but no more than ninety (90) days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the Notice of Termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of such termination. This is a communication from a debt collector. The purpose of this Communication is to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose, except as stated below in the instance of bankruptcy protection. If you are under the protection of the bankruptcy court or have been discharged as a result of a bankruptcy proceeding, this notice is given to you pursuant to statutory requirement and for informational purposes and is not intended as an attempt to collect a debt or as an act to collect, assess, or recover all or any portion of the debt from you personally. FN# 3130.02222 59295

notice

jan25-23c

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Tony Steven Spencer, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Ronny Edward Spencer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of April 18th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 10th day of January, 2023.

TONY STEVEN SPENCER

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

feb8-23p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Tony Steven Spencer, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Brandon Christopher Spencer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of April 18th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 10th day of January, 2023.

TONY STEVEN SPENCER

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

feb8-23p

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Betty Linney Bennett, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of January, 2023.

RICKEY LINNEY

5069 Rocky Springs Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

BOBBYETTA SHARPE

137 Watts Meadow Dr.

Statesville, NC 28677

executor

feb8-23p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Edward Jackson Lackey Jr, deceased, late of Alexander County N.C., this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 18th day of April 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement. This the 18th day of January 2023.

Daniel Jackson Lackey

Administrator of the Estate of Edward Jackson Lackey Jr

1731 Midway Rd

Stony Point, NC 28678

Kolin Funk

Attorney for the Administrator of the Estate of Edward Jackson Lackey Jr

BENBOW, DAVIDSON & MARTIN P.C

309 Davie Avenue

Statesville, NC 28677

704-871-9000

notice

feb8-23c

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville desires to dispose of by sealed bids certain surplus real property of the Town:

1. 610 E. Main Ave. – consisting of house & lot

Minimum bid is Tax value equal to $132,000.00

2. 614 E. Main Ave. – consisting of house & lot

Minimum bid is Tax value equal to $116,000.00

NOTE: A potion of the lots of 610 E. Main Ave. tax # E-7D 0096 & 614 E. Main Ave. tax #E-7D 0095 will not be sold and will remain as a part of the Town Cemetery. Alexander County GIS maps DO NOT reflect this at this time. A map of size intended to be sold is available in Town Hall for inspection prior to bidding.

3. 36 & 46 N. Center Street – consisting of houses & lot

Minimum bid is Tax value equal to $66,000

The Town Clerk is authorized and directed to receive on behalf of the Town Council sealed bids for the purchase of the property described above. Bids will be submitted to the Town Clerk and opened on February 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Council Chambers of Town Hall. The terms of the sale are as follows:

a. Bids must accompany a bid deposit of fifteen percent (15%) of the amount of the bid, either in cash or with a cashier’s or certified check.

b. The deposit will be held by the Town until the Town Council rejects the high bid for the property or, if the Town Council accepts the high bid, the closing of the sale.

c. In addition to and without limitation of other remedies available to the Town, the deposit will be forfeited to the Town if the high bidder refuses to close the sale after the bid has been approved by the Town Council.

d. The properties are currently occupied, but are expected to be vacant by closing. The properties are being offered and sold in their current condition, as is, with all faults, and the Town gives no warranty with respect to the condition or usability of the properties for any purpose.

The highest bid shall be reported to the Town Board and must be accepted or rejected by the Town Board within 30 days of the report subject to the upset bid process in accordance with N.C.G.S.160A-269.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

notice

feb15-23c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Richard Gray Grimes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of January, 2023.

RENEE GRIMES MAWYER

100 Meadowridge Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb8-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Dolores H Propst, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of January, 2023.

JAMES D PROPST, JR.

120 Fox Runn Rd

Granite Falls, NC 28630

executor

feb8-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of James Franklin Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of January, 2023.

JAMES EDWARD DAVIS

547 Linneys Mtn. Rd

PO Box 2

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb8-23p

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

22SP122

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY THEODORE JAMES MOCK AND MARIE H. MOCK DATED MARCH 30, 2007 RECORDED IN BOOK 506 AT PAGE 1280 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 11:00 AM on February 3, 2023, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Theodore James Mock; Marie H. Mock, dated March 30, 2007 to secure the original principal amount of $53,000.00, and recorded in Book 506 at Page 1280 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property:111 Fire Lane, Stony Point, NC 28678

Tax Parcel ID: 0000337

Present Record Owners: Theodore James Mock

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Theodore James Mock.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is 13th day of January, 2023.

Grady I. Ingle, Attorney for Substitute Trustee

Ingle Law Firm, PA

13801 Reese Blvd West

Suite 160

Huntersville, NC 28078

(980) 771-0717

notice

jan25-23c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Ruth C Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of January, 2023.

TONY CRAIG DAVIS

882 Old Wilkesboro Rd Ext

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb1-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Dorothy Ann Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of January, 2023.

RODNEY TEAGUE

56 Leehi Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb1-23p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Carrel Junior Icenhour, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of January, 2023.

MARTHA FOX

114 Leon Fox Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb1-23p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Ryan Douglas Troutman, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Allen Brent Troutman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of April 11th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 18th day of October, 2022.

RYAN DOUGLAS TROUTMAN

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

feb1-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy Kennel Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of December, 2022.

TERESA BUMGARNER

1589 St. Clair Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan25-22p