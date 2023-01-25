Vicki Reid Mitchell, 69, of Hiddenite, passed away suddenly on January 25, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville.

Vicki was born January 2, 1954, in Caldwell County, to the late Boyd Finley Reid and Florence Story Reid. Vicki worked in health care and was a member of Freedom Biker Church in Hickory.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Larry Dean Mitchell of the home; a son, Mike Summerlin of Taylorsville; three daughters, Lacie Rae Gragg of Hudson, Amanda Barlowe of Taylorsville, and Laura Mitchell of Taylorsville; and a sister, Gayle Reid Haas of Hudson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Freedom Biker Church of Hickory. Phil Gains will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to Freedom Biker Church, 1385 33rd Street, SE, Conover, NC 28613.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Mitchell Family.