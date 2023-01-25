Vicky Lynn Pharr, 68, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home.

Vicky was born March 28, 1954, in Iredell County, the daughter of Rev. William C. Pharr and Barbara Byrd Pharr.

She worked for Iredell County Environmental Health and was of the Wesleyan faith. She enjoyed working in her flowers.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughter, Jennifer Rampey of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Drey Ball (Tiffany) and Jessica Minton (William), all of Taylorsville; and her great-grandchildren, Mia Ball, Eli Ball, and one on the way.

The funeral service will be held at Noon, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Adams Funeral Home, LLC., PO Box 937, Taylorsville, NC 28681, to help the family with final expenses.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

