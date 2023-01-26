Jerry William Blankenship, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Jerry was born August 4, 1938, in Alexander County, the son of the late Grover William Blankenship and Helen Marie Smith Ellington. Jerry was a veteran and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army while serving in Korea. He was a loving husband, and a wonderful dad, and worked hard to provide for his family.

When Broyhill Furniture came to Alexander County, Jerry was among the first people to be employed by them. Developing a strong desire to learn more about furniture production and serving the need for furniture frames, he and his dad started the Blankenship Frame Company, which was later sold to Orbit Industries, where he served as Vice-President overseeing the frame department of the company.

For over 40 years, Jerry was known and respected throughout the furniture industry for the quality of the furniture he produced. In 1972, he began the legacy of his own business, Select Frames, Inc., which he operated until retirement in 2012. During his career, he was an employer to many. Jerry supported the high school ICT program. He taught and guided many young people to strong work ethics, resulting in many having successful careers of their own.

Those left to carry on his memory include his wife of 64 years, Phyllis Pennell Blankenship of the home; his daughter, Cyndie Blankenship of the home; his son, William Chris Blankenship and wife Alicia of Summerland Key, Florida; half-brothers, Roger Blankenship, Russell Blankenship, and Jack Blankenship; half-sister, Joyce Blankenship Hughes; beloved sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Jimmy Pennell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, January 30, 2023, at the Taylorsville City Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Alexander County Honor Guard. Pastor Janet Ray and Speakers Michael Batchelder and Jim Pennell will officiate. In case of rain, the service will be held at the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday, January 30, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home.

Windy Mays, Steve Mitchell, Tommy Mauney, Joseph Matheson, Timothy Little, and Gary Little will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and hospice workers at Iredell Memorial Hospital Comfort Care.

