Edwin Rene Garcia Maldonado, 52, of Hiddenite, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Statesville.

He was born February 10, 1970, in Mazatenango, Suchitepequez, Guatemala, the son of Marta Olga Maldonado and the late Francisco Garcia Mancilla. He was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Eloa Garcia Audon of the home; his daughters, Sara Garcia and Rebeca Garcia, both of Hiddenite; and his brothers and sisters, Marta Olga Maldonado, Aura Marina Garcia Maldonado, Rolando Garcia Maldonado, Francisco Garcia Maldonado, Carlos Enrique Garcia Maldonado, Iris Violeta Garcia Maldonado, Cesar Augusto Garcia Maldonado, and Juan Jose Garcia Maldonado.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Arturo Hernandez will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.