Bonnie Lucille Presnell Teague, 89, of Taylorsville, passed away on January 30, 2023, at her home.

She was born on August 30, 1933, in Alexander County, to the late Manuel Presnell and Sadie Payne Presnell. She worked at various jobs in her life, but one she truly enjoyed was working as a CNA for Hospice of Alexander County. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, working in her flowers and yard, and watching the game show Jeopardy.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Hal Teague; brothers, Wayne Presnell, Frank Presnell, and Buford Presnell; sisters, Alice Hudson and Willie Mae Presnell; and an infant brother and sister.

Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her daughters, Kathy Williams and husband Mike, and Kelly Bumgarner and husband Christy; and grandson, Jonathan Williams.

A visitation will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Robert Allen will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers are Clyde Goble, Richard Johnson, Mark Lackey, Jordon Lafon, Brent Presnell, and Bill Wallace.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

