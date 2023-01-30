Kenneth Clyde Cockrell, 90, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, in Burke County.

He was born on December 21, 1932, in Iredell County, to the late Bruce R. Cockrell and Effie Combs Cockrell. Mr. Cockrell served in the United States Army and was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii. He served as Military Police.

Kenneth attended CVTI for his business career. He was a member of the Hickory Accountants Association. Kenneth owned Cockrell Accounting and Tax Service. Kenneth was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and was a part of Salem Lutheran Church Senior Club. He enjoyed playing Bingo and Dominos with friends. Kenneth loved going to his lake house and hosting get-togethers for family and friends.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his foster parents, Parks and Pearl Rector; foster brother, Donnie Rector; and step-daughter, Jennifer Elaine Stafford.

Those left to cherish the memories of Kenneth include his wife of 25 years, Colene Cockrell; step-son, Michael “Brace” Warren (Jean); step-daughter, Teresa Ann Womack (Mark); half-sister, Priscilla Smith (Loyle); foster brother, E.D. Rector (Laura Neil); seven step-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Cockrell will lie in state Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Salem Lutheran Church at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Reed Schoaff will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military Rites will be provided by DAV Chapters 84 and 6.

Michael Warren, Josh Warren, Colby Warren, Mackenzie Warren, Eddie Inman, David Crowe, Dale Lackey, and Tommy Land will serve as pallbearers.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Salem Cemetery Fund, 4005 NC Hwy 16 N, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.