School employee fired, charged with assault on a child

An Alexander County Schools’ employee has been fired after she was charged with assaulting a student last week.

According to a statement released by the school system, the employee is no longer employed with the system and was sent home immediately after the event was reported.

The incident happened on Thursday, January 26, but administration was not notified until Friday, January 27. District leaders immediately investigated and determined termination was the proper course.

On Friday, January 27, 2023, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Alexander County Schools about the alleged assault that occurred on school property. Officers conducted an investigation that showed a staff member assaulted a student during school hours.

Officers arrested Teresa Ellison Campbell, a white female, age 63 of Statesville. Campbell was charged with Misdemeanor Child Abuse and Misdemeanor Assault on Child under 12.

Campbell was given a first court appearance of February 27, 2023, and assigned a $30,000.00 secured bond.