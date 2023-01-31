Gracie Mae Howell, 93, of Taylorsville, entered into her eternal home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Frye Regional Medical Center under Hospice care.

Gracie was born April 8, 1929, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late William Will Teague and Bessie Poole Teague.

She worked in the furniture industry for most of her working career. She was a member of Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she was in the Senior Choir, a Sunday school teacher, chairperson of the Hospitality Committee, director of Vacation Bible School, and many others positions in the church. She loved to sing, garden, cook, and entertain others, but, most of all, she loved the Lord. Gracie enjoyed going to the Senior Center and gave freely her service to others.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Isaiah Howell; a grandson, Roderick T. Poole; and 11 brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Jeanette Howell Adams (Charles) of Stony Point, Fleeta Howell Mayes (Jessie “Buster”) and Brenda Howell Poole (Tommy), all of Taylorsville, and Minister Paulette Howell Smith (Wayne “Stanley”) of Conover; her sons, Charley Reuben Howell (Sharon, special caregiver) and William “Leslie” Howell, Sr. (Dewanna, special caregiver), all of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, G. William Lackey, Tabitha L. Grey, Charles Adams, Jr., Jessie M. Mayes, Jr., Tremell Lackey, Brian A. Adams, Micah J. Poole, Chadrick D. Lackey, Shektia Woodruff, William Leslie Howell, Jr., Antonia H. Mitchell, Antrey H. Howard, and Donavan I. Howell; 21 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; special nieces, Martha Jean Teague Lackey and Betty Sue McCurdy; God-daughter, Kelly Burch of Taylorsville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Home-Going Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Elliot Boston-Officiating and Pastor Ardeal Roseboro-Eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

