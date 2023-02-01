Michelle Leeann Stout, 45, of Millers Creek, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at her home.

Michelle was born on November 28, 1976, in Iredell County, to Jerry Lee Stout and Debra Ann Deal.

Michelle was preceded in death by her mother, Debra Deal.

Michelle is survived by her father, Jerry Lee Stout; sons, Alex and Rayven Carpenter; brothers, Lee Stout and Frankie Privett; and grandchildren, Avaa, Nova and Miracle Carpenter.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home in Taylorsville. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Adams Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. James Smith will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gordon Hospice, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or a hospice of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home of Wilkes has the honor of serving the Stout Family.