Evelyn Wiles Barnes, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her home.

Evelyn was born March 23, 1936, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Emerson Peter Wiles and Minnie Johnson Wiles.

She was a housewife, a poultry farmer, and a lifetime member of Linney’s Grove Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and also with Wiles Quartet. She loved her word search puzzles and enjoyed sewing, and enjoyed her babies, especially her grandchildren. She was a faithful customer of Burger Basket when her health permitted.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Neal Barnes; her sisters, Betty Hedden and Lois Millsaps; and three siblings at birth.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Susan Loudermelk (Jim Gess) and Karen Fox (Dale), all of Taylorsville; her sister, Doris Adams of Taylorsville; her sister-in-law, Betty Barnes of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Brandon Loudermelk, Bradley Loudermelk, Brent Loudermelk, Jerrod Fox (Carly), Delaney Fox, and Shatana Blankenship (Cody); and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, February 6, 2023, at Linney’s Grove Baptist Church. Pastor Curt Miller, Pastor Gary Lawrence, and Pastor Zach Deal will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681. The family would like to express many thanks to Hospice for their loving care of Evelyn.

