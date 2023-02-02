Minors charged with burglary, armed robbery

Four minors have been charged with burglary and armed robbery following an early morning home invasion in eastern Alexander County, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell.

The Alexander County 911 Communications Center received a call on Springfield Drive in Stony Point for a breaking and entering to a vehicle on February 2, 2023, at 3:10 a.m., the Sheriff said.

Officers began their investigation and determined that the incident was also a home invasion, with one juvenile suspect still on the scene. The investigation shows that four juveniles went to a residence on Springfield Drive with a firearm, where items were taken from the residence and a vehicle while the owners were at home.

The juveniles have been charged with First Degree Burglary and Armed Robbery. Additional juvenile petitions will be filed in the case. The investigation is still ongoing, said Pennell.