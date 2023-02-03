Charles “Howard” Teague, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 21, 1938, in Alexander County, the son of the late Otis Everett Teague and Ida Medlin Teague.

He was a US Army veteran who served from 1963 to 1964. He worked for Sherrill Furniture for 55 years in maintenance and was a faithful member of Dover Baptist Church. He enjoyed his ‘56 Model Ford and going to car shows. He loved to help people in need but, most of all, he loved his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah “Marie” Wilson Teague, and brother, Gene Teague.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his sons, Brian Teague (Jill) of Taylorsville, and Charles Teague (Angela) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; his grandchildren, Lauren Teague, Connor Teague, and Joli James (Brent); great-granddaughter, Jade James; his sister, Joyce Evans of Hickory; his niece, Julie Rhodes; his nephews, Julian Evans and Michael Teague; and special friend, Kathy Belton, who helped look after him for three years, she called him Pappy and was a true blessing to the family.

The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Dover Baptist Church. Pastor Phil Jolly will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Honor Guard. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home.

Rick Icenhour, Scotty Belton, William Smith, Connor Teague, Kelly Ritchie, and Chad Keller will serve as pallbearers.

Members of the Ellendale Fire Department and Board of Directors will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Parkinson’s Research.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Charles Howard Teague.