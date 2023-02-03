Doyle Truman Belding, 73, of Statesville, passed away on February 3, 2023, at Ridge Valley Center of Wilkesboro after an extended illness.

Doyle was born March 10, 1949, in Barry County, Missouri, to the late Aurthur Belding and Opal Caviness Belding.

Those left to cherish his memory include Doyle’s wife, Judy Ann Belding, and two sons, Sean Belding and Kelly Carson.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Stony Point Cemetery, 231 Ruritan Park Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wilkes, 1000 College St., Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Belding Family.