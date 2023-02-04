Robert Wesley “Wes” Starnes, 58, of Bethlehem, passed away on February 4, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born April 5, 1964, in Catawba County, he was the son of Nina Alvania Pennell Starnes and the late Hugh Donald Starnes. A member of Unity Lutheran Church, he was employed as an automotive parts salesman. He had many achievements and awards in his sales career, always for Ford Motor Company.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Becky Starnes; son, Michael William Starnes and wife Rebecca of Bethlehem; step-son, Timothy Settlemyre and wife Beth; brother, Todd Curtis Starnes of Bethlehem; special lifelong friend, Mark Young; grandchild, Christian Alexander Starnes; step-grandchildren, Carson Haggard (Curtis), J. R. Settlemyre, and Kathrine Settlemyre; nephew, Kurt Starnes and wife Emily; and great-nephews, Connor and Cooper Starnes.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Hickory with Pastor Jason Sigmon officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or American Cancer Society, 1-800-227-2345; or SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Condolences may be sent to the Starnes Family at www.drumfh-hickory.com.

The Starnes Family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home in Hickory.