Betty Bentley Looper, 91, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Betty was born December 22, 1931, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Lonnie Bentley and Ocie Kerley Bentley.

She worked for Carolina Glove Mill and also Broyhill Furniture. She was a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Betty loved to work in her flowers and garden. She enjoyed cooking for her family.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Looper, Jr.; a brother, Ned Bentley, and two infant siblings; and sisters-in-law, Peggy Bentley and Joan Looper.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughter, Elaine Blackwelder (Bob) of Taylorsville; her son, David Looper (Deborah) of Charleston, South Carolina; her grandchildren, Wesley Blackwelder, Suzannah Presnell (Cory), Garrett Blackwelder (Briana), David Alexander Looper, and Helena Bentley Looper; her great-grandchildren, Grayson and Micah Presnell; her sister, Lyda Reese (George); her brothers, Clenith Bentley (Wilma) and Max Bentley (JoAnn); her brother-in-law, Kirt Looper; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Pastor Robert Gragg will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

