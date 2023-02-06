Richard D. Combs By Editor | February 6, 2023 | 0 Richard D. Combs, 63, of Stony Point, passed away on February 6, 2023. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Combs Family. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Gerald James Dolinger February 4, 2023 | No Comments » Charles “Howard” Teague February 3, 2023 | No Comments » Doyle Truman Belding February 3, 2023 | No Comments » Bruce Eugene Benge February 3, 2023 | No Comments » Evelyn Wiles Barnes February 2, 2023 | No Comments »