Annie Ruth Connolly Jolly, 82, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at her residence in Alexander County.

She was born on Sunday, March 3, 1940, in Alexander County, to the late James Harvey Connolly and Edith Brown Connolly. Mrs. Jolly had worked in the healthcare industry as a nurse assistant. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Ruth enjoyed being outside gardening and tending to the cows and horses. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Jolly; son, Robert Joe Jolly; four brothers; and a sister.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ruth include her son, Jeffrey Jolly (Diane); daughter, Amy Jolly; sister, Francis Shoemaker of York, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Megan Scott, Madison Starnes, Heather Jolly, and Justin Jolly (Heather); and great-grandchildren, River and Wake Roache, Austin and Ezra Jolly, and Evie Jolly.

A visitation will be held Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Bethel Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Bethel Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Bill Smith and Rev. Tom Lambert will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Alexander Christian Academy, 3919 Icard Ridge Road, Hickory, NC 28601; or National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street Suite 006, Newton, MA 02458.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.