Town still seeking SRO for Taylorsville Elementary

By ANGELA FARR KING

The Taylorsville Town Council met on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, for their regularly monthly meeting. Town Manager David Odom was welcomed back after an extended medical leave. He thanked those who had filled the gap in his absence and said, “This town is always in good hands thanks to the department heads who step up.”

In his monthly report, Police Chief Douglas Bowman reiterated that they still haven’t found a Student Resource Officer (SRO) for Taylorsville Elementary School. He said there have been no applicants thus far. Officer Gordon Knight is currently performing the SRO duties at Taylorsville when he is available. The Alexander County School System was awarded grant money to fund Resource Officers at all of their schools, but there have been no applicants to fill the position at Taylorsville so far.

The Town Council also discussed the four rental houses that will be sold by the Town. The bids for the houses are due Feb. 17, 2023, and a called meeting to discuss the submitted bids will be held on Monday, Feb. 20. The Council will review the bids and confirm that the reserve has been met and proceed accordingly.

During the Public Comment Section of the meeting, Mr. Bill Rocap spoke about the prayer tree in front of Fueled Coffee Shop. He stated that “the tree brings a lot of hope to people and I would like for the Council to reconsider its removal.”

Under Budget Transfers and Amendments, money was transferred from the General Fund to the Police Department to cover the costs of approved part time officer salaries, $1.00 on the hour raises for full and part time officers, and for fuel expenditures in the amount of $76,191.03. $3,200 was transferred from the General Fund to pay for damages to the Matheson Park bathrooms and to pay the $9,800 needed to pay for new playground equipment to replace the damaged climbing rock at Matheson Park. This amount will make up the difference that was not covered by insurance. $37,000 was transferred to pay for sewer repairs and lift station repairs.

The Council was asked to consider a resolution that would allow full and part time employees of the Town of Taylorsville to participate in the NC 457 Plan. This plan would allow employees to choose another savings program other than the current 401k plan. A key difference is that should an employee decide to participate, FICA on income must be matched by the Town. Councilwoman Kim Brown made a motion to postpone the vote on this resolution until their upcoming work session on Feb. 15th. Councilman Jack Simms seconded the motion and a decision was made to postpone the vote on the recommendation.

The Western Piedmont Sister Cities Association (WPSCA) is a non profit organization that connects the counties of Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba with the Altenburger Land, a region in the former East German Federal State of Thuringia. According to their website, “WPSCA chose to pursue its first relationship with Germany because of the Western Piedmont’s strong cultural and business ties to Germany, along with its rich Lutheran Heritage. Sister Cities programs promote peace and understanding through joint exchanges that focus on arts and culture, youth and education, business and trade, and community development.”

Mayor George Holleman and Councilwoman Kim Brown have represented Taylorsville for two years in this association and they both agreed to continue this avenue of service for additional two year terms.

The Council was informed by County Clerk Jamie Starnes that Lisa Hines has resigned as Planning Board Member representing the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ). Mayor Holleman brought forth Kathleen Gwaltney as her replacement and the Council unanimously voted to place her in that role.

Manager David Odom gave the monthly report for Aaron Wike, the Public Works Manager.. He reported that the first phase of tree removal in downtown Taylorsville has been completed with concrete filling in where trees were removed at a cost of $2,030. Sigmon’s Concrete estimates that the next phase of concrete fillings will cost $3,720.

Mayor Holleman then asked to move the Council into closed session to discuss personnel. The next scheduled Town Council meeting will be Tuesday, March 7, at 5:30 p.m.