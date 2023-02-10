Dennis Ray Walker, 63, of Lenoir, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 10, 2023, at his home.

Dennis was born October 3, 1959, in Alexander County, the son of Sylvia Patterson Walker and the late Richard Roy Walker.

He was a welder by trade and of the Christian faith. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, music, and singing, and was an avid sports fan.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Watson.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish and honor Dennis’ memories include his daughter, Jamie Hamby (Joe) of Lenoir; his grandsons, Jared Walker, Austin Annas, and Andrew and Noah Watson; his sisters, Cindy Nabar (Rein) of Lexington, Kentucky, and Loretta Ross of Mooresville; and his loving niece, Rebecca Ross.

The family will conduct a Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Hiddenite Baptist Church. Pastor Zach Deal will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Hiddenite Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hiddenite Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Dennis Ray Walker.