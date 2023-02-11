Elbert Leroy Goble, 88, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Gordon Hospice in Iredell County.

He was born on Saturday, October 20, 1934, in Alexander County, to the late Oscar Goble and Dolly Warren Goble. Mr. Goble proudly served in the United States Army from November 8, 1957, to October 7, 1959. He received the good conduct medal. He was a machine gunner and marksman and received the rank of Specialist E4.

During his working career, Mr. Goble worked at Broyhill for 25 years, and at Alexvale and Taylor King, each for over ten years. Mr. Goble served as pastor at Dover Baptist Church for ten years and interim pastor at Bethel Baptist Church and Oxford Memorial Baptist Church. He was a member of White Plains Baptist Church.

Elbert enjoyed watching Duke basketball and NASCAR, but, most of all, he enjoyed watching his grandson play ball. He also enjoyed watching westerns and woodworking. Elbert loved reading his Bible. He cherished his wife and family and spending time with them.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Jayne Goble; brothers, Kelly Goble (Rachel) and Robert Goble (Thelma); sisters, Ruby Mitchell, Pauline Childers (Hub), Maxine Echerd (Bill), and Arcola Johnson (Eugene); two infant siblings; and several nieces and nephews.

Those left to cherish the memories of Elbert include his son, James Goble (Amanda); daughter, Suzanne Goble; granddaughter, Courtney Pendergrass (Mike); grandson, Brett Goble; sister-in-law, Constance Bryant; brothers-in-law, David Elder (Cindy) and Richard Elder (Joy); and a host of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at White Plains Baptist Church from 1:00 pm to 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at White Plains Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in Elder Family Cemetery. Rev. Tony Daniels and Rev. Jared Moody will officiate.

Family, friends, and neighbors will serve as pallbearers.

Men of White Plains Baptist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; Gideons International, 321 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681; Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.