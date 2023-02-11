Grace Pennell Warrix, 88, of Taylorsville, went to be with her Jesus on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Grace was born August 23, 1934, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late William J. Pennell and Lillie Victoria Elder Pennell.

She was a very faithful member at Rocky Face Baptist Church and loved her church family and pastor. She enjoyed reading her Bible, was an avid crocheter, and loved word search games. She also enjoyed shopping and was eager to help with the church meals.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and six brothers; daughter-in-law, Annie Mae Cox; and son-in-law, Alan Porter.

Those left to cherish and honor Grace’s memories include her daughters, Vonessa Bejarano of Washington State, Carol Porter of Statesville, Faye Benfield of Kannapolis, and Betty Finger (Jeff) of Vale; her sons, Wayne Horn (Linda) of Hiddenite, and Rocky Cox of Statesville; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Rocky Face Baptist Church. Pastor Ryan Hodges will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Rocky Face Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

