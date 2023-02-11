Margaret Lillian Jolly Bumgarner, 88, passed away on February 11, 2023, in Wilkes County.

She was born to the late James Cletus and Lillie Mae Bebber Jolly in Alexander County. Ms. Bumgarner was a member of Little River Baptist Church. Margaret loved to read her Bible and you could often catch her praying by her bedside.

She loved her great-grandbabies and her dog, Cowboy. Margaret was involved with the Republican Women’s Club and the Republican Executive Committee where she served as president.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Dock Bumgarner; a son, Michael Bumgarner; two brothers, Bobby and Jimmy Jolly; two sisters, Phyllis Wike and Manerva Casper.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ms. Bumgarner include son, Vaughn “PEE WEE” Bumgarner (Kimberly); two grandchildren, Jeremy Bumgarner and Jody Bumgarner (Heather); two great-grandchildren, Molly and Carter Bumgarner; along with a number of special sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A visitation for Ms. Bumgarner will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, at Little River Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The service will follow at Little River Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Mark Robinette and Rev. Jared Moody will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International at PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.