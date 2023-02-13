Evelyn Moore, 96, of Stony Point, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Maple Leaf Nursing in Statesville.

Evelyn was born August 18, 1926, in Lee County, the daughter of the late Andrew and Condos Reynolds.

She had worked in the furniture industry and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed being outdoors and with her family.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Franklin Moore, five sisters, and a brother.

Those left to cherish and honor Evelyn’s memories include her son, Bobby Reynolds, Sr. (Melita) of Stony Point; her grandchildren, Bobby Reynolds, Jr., Tenneray “Andy” Reynolds, Misty Reynolds, and Corey Reynolds; and her great-grandchildren, Bria Wheeler (Lee), Brooke Cornett (Heath), Clayton Reynolds, Serenity Griffin, Miranda Griffin, and Nolan Griffin.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

