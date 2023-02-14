Melody Nicholson Williams, 62, of Statesville, passed away on February 14, 2023, at her home after a brief illness.

Melody was born February 13, 1961, in Iredell County, to the late Woodrow Nicholson and Louise Gaines Nicholson of Statesville. Melody worked in home care, helping children with special needs.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Carl Wesley Williams of the home; two daughters, Katara Nicholson Desai of Charlotte, and Melita Desiree Nesbit of Augusta, Georgia; and three sisters, Anita Langley of Statesville, Jeralean Pillado of Statesville, and Amy Fisher of Mooresville.

Arrangements are to be announced at a later date.

