A Foster Care Crisis

By ANGELA FARR KING

There cannot be too many articles written to emphasize the Foster Care crisis across the nation, the state of North Carolina, and Alexander County. Myles McLain, the Licensing and Placement Coordinator for the Alexander County Department of Social Services (DSS) says that the number of children in the custody and care of his organization is a “living number.”

That means that the number changes constantly. During the Covid Pandemic, the court systems handling foster care cases and the classes to train willing foster parents were shut down. There were attempts to host virtual classes, but because of the hands-on nature of the classes and the need for prospective foster parents to speak face to face, these were not well attended. There was already a great need for foster families, but the shutdowns only compounded the problem.

When asked what happens to children when a foster placement cannot be found in Alexander County, Mr. McLain said that his agency often looks for placement across the state through other Social Services Agencies. If an emergency home cannot be located immediately, children temporarily stay at DSS in their visitation rooms and workers take shifts around the clock to care for them. Often, homes can be found in emergency situations for babies, but older children must stay at DSS.

Social Services has several rooms that are typically used for parent/child visitation meetings, but these often have to be used for children to “live in” when emergency placement cannot be found. The rooms are as inviting as possible in a place that is obviously not a home. There is a futon in each room and some toys. There is a playground in the DSS yard, but the environment is certainly not ideal for children who are already traumatized by being removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.

McLain stated that the Covid Pandemic created a two year build up in the system, which often left kids “trapped.” Adoptions and placements were put on hold due to the shutdowns and the lack of trained foster families.

McLain added that there are currently 10,630 children in Foster Care in the state of North Carolina. The Alexander County DSS has 49 of those children in custody. That number is a little lower than some previous months largely due to 12 adoptions that recently took place. 15 of those “cases” are not in permanent homes at this time because there are no foster families available for them. They are in emergency care.

Mr. McLain celebrates the recent adoptions, but also recognizes that when foster families adopt, they often become “full” and can’t receive other children needing to be placed in care. There are currently 15 foster homes in Alexander County and 6 of those homes are full. McLain is in the process of training 5 new foster families, but this will not be enough to meet the ever growing needs.

McLain said there is typically a wave of highs and lows in the numbers of children needing foster care. Although the current number of 49 is somewhat lower than in previous months, he is bracing his department for the high wave that is coming. DSS received 80 phone calls in the month of January pertaining to possible child abuse or neglect. They have already received 42 reports for the month of February as of the 8th.

To be prepared, Mr. McLain has training classes, known as Trauma Informed Modeled Approach to Partnership in Parenting, running year round. He is currently leading a class that is in the 3rd week of the 10 week cycle. He is planning another one to begin the week of June 12th and another one in Mid September.

His department will host an informational meeting on Monday, March 13, at 6 p.m., at the Department of Social Services in Taylorsville. Any interested families are invited to attend. There will be refreshments served and families are encouraged to bring their children. Each class will run for 10 weeks and will meet from 6-9 p.m. one day per week. McLain said that the requirements are state mandated and 30 hours of training is required. He said the time is needed to ensure that families are prepared and ready to foster.

When asked how the public can help, McLain was ready with a list of their most immediate needs:

• Attend the informational meeting on March 13th.

• Become a foster parent.

• Become an emergency (short term) foster parent.

• Invite Myles McLain to speak at your church on the topic of foster care.

• Place a yard sign advertising the Foster Care Classes.

• Donate gift cards for food or Walmart

• Donate NEW car seats to DSS to transport children

• Local businesses can donate services, such as haircuts, enrichment classes for children, or other goods and services.

When McLain was asked why the need for foster care keeps growing, he points to increased substance abuse, which often leads to domestic violence, child abuse, neglect, or homelessness.

For more information on classes or how to make donations, contact the Department of Social Services at 828-352-7628 or attend the informational meeting on March Monday, March 13, at 6 p.m. at DSS.

The children who need care have absolutely no control over their circumstances and cannot ask for help themselves, but their needs are real and they are pressing. Myles McLain serves as a voice for these children and he and the staff at DSS are working hard to meet every need, but they cannot do it alone.