Angelene Barnes Deal, 91, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, in Iredell County.

She was born on Monday, December 21, 1931, in Alexander County, to the late Osie Columbus Barnes and Bessie Walker Barnes. Mrs. Deal was a faithful member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, and crocheting. Angelene was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Jr. Deal; brothers, Keither Barnes, D.V. Barnes, O.C. Barnes Jr., and Leon Barnes; and sisters, Evelyn Childers, Ophelia Sherrill, Jean Cook, and Kathy Barnes.

Those left to cherish the memories of Angelene include her daughters, Sharon Deal and Rita Johnson (Steve); grandson, Eric Johnson; two sisters, Betty Icenhour and Joyce Watts (Jimmie); a brother, Jack Barnes (Scottie); sister-in-law, Barbara Barnes; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, in the East Taylorsville Baptist Church Sanctuary from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 18, 2023, in the Sanctuary at East Taylorsville Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jamie Steele will officiate.

Mike Annas, Stewart Akers, Todd Phinney, Kevin Mundy, Guy Mundy, and Patrick Sherrill will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forgiven Ministry, PO Box 117, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.