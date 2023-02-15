LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvD 589

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Charlie David Rathbone, Jr.,

Unknown Spouse of Charlie David Rathbone, Jr., Jennifer Rose Rathbone, Unknown

Spouse of Jennifer Rose Rathbone

TO: Charlie David Rathbone, Jr., Unknown Spouse of Charlie David Rathbone, Jr., Jennifer Rose Rathbone, Unknown Spouse of Jennifer Rose Rathbone

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEING ALL OF a 0.488 acre tract as the same is shown in Plat recorded in Plat Book 6 at Page 112 of the Alexander County Registry to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description by metes and bounds.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO a 20 foot wide access easement along the southwestern boundary of the subject matter property as the same is shown in Plat Book 6 at Page 112 of the Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 138294, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (138294) Shook Ln

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 28, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of February 13, 2023.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

mar1-23c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Jorge Angeles Mejia,

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Complaint for Absolute Divorce.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 27, 2023, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 15th day of February, 2023.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

mar1-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Ralph Ernest Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of May, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of February, 2023.

RANDY RALPH MILLER

6121 Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar8-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William Fred Watkins, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of May, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of January, 2023.

WILLIAM FRED WATKINS, JR.

6804 S NC HWY 18

Boomer, NC 28606

executor

mar1-23p

************

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Special Proceedings No. 22 SP 107

Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Date of Sale: February 17, 2023

Time of Sale: 10:30 a.m.

Place of Sale: Alexander County Courthouse

Description of Property: See Attached Description

Record Owners: Tamara A. Campbell

Address of Property: 190 Bandit Street

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Deed of Trust:

Book : 574 Page: 2145

Dated: June 13, 2014

Grantors: Tamara A. Campbell

Original Beneficiary: State Employees’ Credit Union

CONDITIONS OF SALE:

This sale is made subject to all unpaid taxes and superior liens or encumbrances of record and assessments, if any, against the said property, and any recorded leases. This sale is also subject to any applicable county land transfer tax, and the successful third party bidder shall be required to make payment for any such county land transfer tax.

A cash deposit of 5% of the purchase price will be required at the time of the sale. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.30 (d) and (e). This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law.

Residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. Dated: 1/20/23

Phillip A. Glass, Substitute Trustee

Nodell, Glass & Haskell, L.L.P.

Posted on 1/20/23

Exhibit A

BEGINNING at an iron stake located South 1-30 West 77 feet from an old corner and runs North 1-30 East 80 feet to an iron stake; thence North 88-30 West 169.5 feet to a stake; thence South 14-12 West 62.5 feet to a stake in a gully; thence South 82-00 East 184.5 feet to the point of BEGINNING.

There is also herein conveyed the DEED OF EASEMENT of record in Book 387 Pages 782-783 Alelxander County Registry, said documents incorporated by reference as though fully set out herein.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and utility lines and rights of way in existence over, under or upon the above-described property.

PIN: 3769 14 5877

Property Address: 190 Bandit St. Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

feb15-23c

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of MYRA JEANETTE LUNSFORD a/k/a MYRA REAVIS LUNSFORD, late of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before May 10, 2023, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 27th day of January, 2023.

G Macon Reavis, Jr., Administrator

ESTATE OF MYRA JEANETTE LUNSFORD a/k/a MYRA REAVIS LUNSFORD

117 Charleston Place

Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3149

Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

notice

mar1-23c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cynthia P. Burgess, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Jimmy Ray Burgess, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of May 10th., 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 2nd day of February, 2023.

CYNTHIA P. BURGESS

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

mar1-23p

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Ruby Ham Leonard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of May, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of January, 2023.

LORI GEORGE

1645 Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

HERMAN MATHESON

438 Whitson Hill

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb22-23p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Margaret Charlotte Simmons, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 5th day of May, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement. This 1st day of February, 2023.

Pamela Burgess, Executor, of the Estate of Margaret Charlotte Simmons,

Alexander County File No. 23 E 17

Mailing Address:

107 Rodney Street

Moore, SC 29369

ATTORNEY:

Peter W. Simon

Simon Law

1251 Davie Ave.

Statesville, NC 28677

notice

feb22-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Kay Icenhour Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of May, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of January, 2023.

JOHNNY MONROE SMITH

748 Friendship Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb22-23p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

David Allen Icenhour, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Clara Jean Drum Sipe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of May 3rd., 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 27th day of January, 2023.

DAVID ALLEN ICENHOUR

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

feb22-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Clara Wike Shook, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of January, 2023.

RICHARD SHOOK

2317 Teague Town Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb15-23p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Carrie Moore Nines, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Sonya Stroud Moore, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of April 25th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 17th day of January, 2023.

CARRIE MOORE NINES

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administratrix

feb15-23p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Hansel Burke, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of January, 2023.

KRISTIAN SHANE BURKE

6676 Paul Payne Store Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb15-23p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Hilda W. Yager, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of January, 2023.

GREGORY ALAN MCCLOUD

164 Spook House Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb15-23p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Ryan Patrick Repasy, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of January, 2023.

PAUL REPASY

29 Fox Ridge Ln

Hickory, NC 28601

administrator

feb15-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Pedro Lonzo Crews, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of January, 2023.

ELIZABETH CREWS PITTS

90 Bat Hollow Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb15-23p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator, CTA, of the Estate of Gary Wayne Rudisill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of January, 2023.

W. BRYAN WHITE

214 Ridge Street NW

Lenoir, NC 28654

administrator

feb15-23c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Robert Norris Gwaltney, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of December, 2022.

ROBERTA LEE PEARSON

224 Spring Run

Mooresville, NC 28117

LESLIE STAFFORD GWALTNEY

96 6th Street SW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb15-23p

************

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville desires to dispose of by sealed bids certain surplus real property of the Town:

1. 610 E. Main Ave. – consisting of house & lot

Minimum bid is Tax value equal to $132,000.00

2. 614 E. Main Ave. – consisting of house & lot

Minimum bid is Tax value equal to $116,000.00

NOTE: A potion of the lots of 610 E. Main Ave. tax # E-7D 0096 & 614 E. Main Ave. tax #E-7D 0095 will not be sold and will remain as a part of the Town Cemetery. Alexander County GIS maps DO NOT reflect this at this time. A map of size intended to be sold is available in Town Hall for inspection prior to bidding.

3. 36 & 46 N. Center Street – consisting of houses & lot

Minimum bid is Tax value equal to $66,000

The Town Clerk is authorized and directed to receive on behalf of the Town Council sealed bids for the purchase of the property described above. Bids will be submitted to the Town Clerk and opened on February 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Council Chambers of Town Hall. The terms of the sale are as follows:

a. Bids must accompany a bid deposit of fifteen percent (15%) of the amount of the bid, either in cash or with a cashier’s or certified check.

b. The deposit will be held by the Town until the Town Council rejects the high bid for the property or, if the Town Council accepts the high bid, the closing of the sale.

c. In addition to and without limitation of other remedies available to the Town, the deposit will be forfeited to the Town if the high bidder refuses to close the sale after the bid has been approved by the Town Council.

d. The properties are currently occupied, but are expected to be vacant by closing. The properties are being offered and sold in their current condition, as is, with all faults, and the Town gives no warranty with respect to the condition or usability of the properties for any purpose.

The highest bid shall be reported to the Town Board and must be accepted or rejected by the Town Board within 30 days of the report subject to the upset bid process in accordance with N.C.G.S.160A-269.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

notice

feb15-23c