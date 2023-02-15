School transportation needs heard

By ANGELA FARR KING

The monthly Alexander County Board of Education meeting began Monday, February 13, 2023, with some celebrations and recognitions. At 4:30 p.m., teachers who either received their National Board Certifications for the first time or renewed them were honored with a reception that included their families.

Andrew LaRowe, President of BASICA LLC, and Rodney Hardy, Director of Transportation for Surry County Schools, presented the most recent transportation audit for Alexander County Schools. They first complimented the existing staff of the ACS Transportation Department for working so hard with a skeleton staff. Their Director, John McCurdy, has been out of work for the majority of the school year on medical leave and intends to retire March 1. They also have a mechanic who was injured in December and has not been able to return to work since then.

The auditors collected documents, including financial records and human resource records, and they conducted a walkthrough of the transportation facilities. They interviewed transportation staff, bus drivers, and administrators. The auditors inspected several buses and found no problems with them and assured the board that the buses in operation are safe. Mr. LaRowe outlined several recommendations.

LaRowe stated that the most immediate need is to hire a new Transportation Director. He also said that there should be a TIMS Coordinator (Transportation Information Management System) who is trained on that system effectively. They noted that transportation roles are currently pushed out to schools and should be dealt with by the transportation staff.

The team also noted several shortcomings and possible hazards with the existing transportation facilities and equipment. The current GPS System for transportation in ACS is not being used because the network was switched from a 3G system to a 4G system some time ago. They recommend updating this for more efficient bus routing and management of transportation personnel.

Improvements in several areas need to be made to increase the department’s efficiency rating, which is tied to state funding. One of the biggest issues noted was the substandard facilities.

LaRowe said there simply isn’t enough room to operate efficiently in their existing spaces. There are problems with the existing bus lifts and the fuel storage area. They highly recommend that the board begins to consider a replacement for the current transportation facility. This will require a feasibility study, a comprehensive needs assessment, designs, plans, and a budget. The current facility is 5,762 square feet and the recommended design is 16,500 square feet. Dr. Jennifer Hefner recommended to the group that they should consider the Old Wittenburg School property if a new facility is constructed in the future.

In other school news:

• Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner recognized Heather Weygant for receiving the Exceptional Children’s Educator of Excellence Award from the NC Department of Public Instruction. Dr. Hefner noted the extra “specialness” of this award to her because Heather was one of her former students.

Heather’s principal at Hiddenite Elementary School, Mrs. Amy Daigle, had this to say about her: “Leaders are always on the lookout for positive solutions, are willing to learn, and have humble attitudes. Heather Weygant is the epitome of a servant leader.” She also said, “In our school, Heather creates an empowering and supportive environment where all feel recognized and appreciated.”

• Principal Amy Daigle gave an update on Hiddenite Elementary School. She said that their staff is focusing on three big “plays” this year and they are culture, core, and communication. Within these three “plays,” they have set goals for increased effectiveness in classroom management, higher math and reading proficiency, positive recruitment and retention of staff, and improved community engagement. Daigle shared several indicators they are tracking to ensure these goals are achieved. She was excited to talk about the school store that is tied to their plan for better classroom management and noted that the Exceptional Children’s Class operates the store. They fill orders and deliver them to students much like Amazon. She was excited to share new technology at Hiddenite, including a 3D printer and their new Student Ambassadors Program.

• In honor of Career and Technical Education (CTE) month, Mrs. Crystal Hoke spoke of new things happening in their department at Alexander Central High School. They have either added or expanded new levels in college and career labs at the middle school level, fire tech classes, CCP Electrical Systems, Counseling and Mental Health classes, and a new Pharmacy Tech program. They also offer student internships with businesses and job shadowing. The CTE department is constantly expanding at ACHS under their current leadership.

• The school calendar for 2023-24 was reviewed along with the legal guidelines for school calendars in NC. This calendar was one of two created by the county calendar committee. Both were sent to schools and reviewed and this was the one chosen. The board passed the new calendar unanimously, along with the new PreK-HeadStart calendar.

• There were three board policies brought forward by Chief Financial Officer, Sharon Mehaffey, for first reading: Policy #7241 Drug and Alcohol Testing of Commercial Motor Vehicle Operators, Policy #7810 Evaluation of Licensed Employees, Policy #9400 Sale, Disposal, and Lease of Board-Owned Real Property. She also brought forth one new board policy for a first reading: Policy #8341 Limited Claim Settlement.

Board Chairman Ramie Robinson then made a motion to enter into closed session to discuss personnel matters.