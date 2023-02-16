Gary Paige, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, while doing one of his favorite things, sitting on the porch.

Gary was the sixth child of ten children born to the late Clinard and Ruby (Benfield) Paige of Alexander County.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan “John Henry” Paige; brothers and sisters-in-law, Atwell (Nora), Arvil (Sue), Bobby, and Hoyle, all of Taylorsville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Madeline P. (John) Hull and Loretta P. Hull of Casar, Reba Paige of Taylorsville, and Dave Warlick of Newton; nephew, Wesley Warlick of Newton, father and mother-in-law, Boyd and Lois Richey; brother-in-law, Jimmy Richey; and great-niece, Jacqueline Sills, all of Taylorsville.

Survivors include his wife, Norma (Richey) Paige, they would have been married 59 years on March 7, 2023; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Jeff Jackson of Conover; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley P. Warlick of Newton, Martha P. (Eston) Lackey of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, and Carl Hull of Casar; and brother and sisters-in-law, Matthew (Libby) Richey, Helen R. Watts, and Mary Leigh Richey, all of Taylorsville, and Shaneta R. Turpin of Hudson. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins, and his dogs, Daisy, Toby, and Marlin.

Gary retired from Highland House Furniture in Hickory as Spring-Up Supervisor and from Allen’s Shoe Store in Taylorsville.

He was a lifetime member of Antioch Baptist Church in Taylorsville. He often drove the bus on many church trips to Nashville, Florida, Washington, DC, and the North Carolina mountains. He was a Junior and Senior High Sunday School Teacher, a member of the Brotherhood Missions Group, and a Deacon. He went on several mission trips to West Virginia and Ukraine. He helped cut the trees to clear the land for the building site for the new sanctuary and collected rocks used in the construction of the new sanctuary. He enjoyed keeping the Nursery/Toddler Sunday School class with his wife and made numerous trips with the toddlers to see the Pastor’s cows when they were restless.

In his younger days, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, waterskiing, beekeeping, farming, NASCAR, and raising Beagles, Feists, and Coonhounds.

In his later years, he enjoyed watching hummingbirds at their feeders while sitting on the front porch, listening to bluegrass, country, and gospel music, and watching Westerns and farming shows on the RFD channel.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Antioch Baptist Church in Taylorsville, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark Morris officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Baptist Children’s Home of North Carolina and sent to Antioch Baptist Church, 580 Antioch Church Rd., Taylorville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.