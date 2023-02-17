Phillip Anthony Hartis, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Phil was the son of the late Albert and Bobbye Hartis. He graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1967 and Appalachian State University in 1971. He taught school for two years at Ellendale Elementary and then went on to become plant manager at Ideal Frame Co., where he worked for 45 years.

During his entire adult life, he was a dedicated servant to our community. He was a firefighter and first responder for Central Alexander Fire Department for more than fifty years. He also coached numerous baseball and football teams, was a Boy Scout leader, and member of the Lee Masonic Lodge. Phil was recognized as the Alexander County Citizen of the Year in 2007 and received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. In November of 2022, Phil was presented with the President’s Volunteer Service Award and the Key to Alexander County.

Throughout his life, Phil loved spending time with his family and friends on the New River. He was also an avid gardener and fisherman. For the past 17 years, his grandchildren have been the light of his life. He was the epitome of a devoted PawPaw.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sallie Hartis; son, Josh (Farrah) Hartis; daughter, Kristen (Adam) Jolly; grandchildren, Teryn and Cade Hartis, and Garrett and Alyssa Jolly; his uncle, Phil (Ruth) Lackey; his aunt, Sandi (Ed) Cook; and numerous other friends and family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 23, from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Taylorsville. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Mickey Moree, Rev. Sterling Howard, and Rev. Scott Henson officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Taylorsville City Cemetery with full Masonic Rights.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Central Alexander Fire Department, PO Box 878, Taylorsville, NC 28681, in memory of Phil.

