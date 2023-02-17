Selma Earlene Lytle, 64, of Taylorville, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Sherrill’s Ford Hospice House.

She was born on November 17, 1958, in Washington, DC, to the late Earl Nathaniel Lytle and Luzella Lytle.

Selma was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Taylorsville. She loved music, game shows, dancing, and shopping. Selma graduated in 1978 from Spinyard High School in Washington, DC. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Those left to cherish her memories include her Godson, Cole Flowers of Taylorsville, along with relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Macedonia Baptist Church in Taylorsville. Pastor Ty D. Michaux will be officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at 11 a.m., Friday, February 24, 2023, at McElrath AME Church Cemetery in Morganton.

Special Thanks to the staff of Catawba Valley Assisted Living and Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, Taylorsville.