James W. Nance, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away on February 18, 2023, at his home.

James was born August 6, 1934, in Alexander County, to the late Mitchell Nance and Lithia Marlowe Nance.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Curtis Nance; a daughter, Wanda Nance; and two brothers, Jerry Nance and Bill Nance.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Nance Family.