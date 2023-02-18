Shawn Michael Gose, 40, of Lenoir, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Russell County, Virginia, to Virginia Laws of Lenoir and the late Samuel M. Gose. He was a truck driver.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish and honor Shawn’s memory include his sisters, Jennifer Gose and Leah Gose, both of Lenoir; and his step-father, Bruce Laws of Stony Point.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Open Door Baptist Church in Conover. Inurnment will be at a later date in Virginia.

Memorial donations to help with funeral expenses can be made to Adams Funeral Home, PO Box 937, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

