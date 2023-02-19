Edward Flewellen, 52, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at his residence.

He was born March 19, 1970, in Onondaga County, New York, the son of the late Eddie Flewellen and Anna Mae Flewellen.

Those left to cherish and honor Edward’s memories include his daughters, Mya Flewellen and Amour Chesna of the home; his sons, Caleb Fountain and Samuel Flewellen of the home; his sister, Heather Merwin, of Oswego, New York; his brothers, Carl Flewellen of Nashville, Tennessee, and Ray Merwin of Syracuse, New York; and Jessica Fountain, his significant other for over 20 years.

The family will conduct a memorial service at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Temple Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

