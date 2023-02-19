Jo Smith By Editor | February 19, 2023 | 0 Jo Smith, 70, born June 1, 1952, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Taylorsville House. Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Edward Flewellen February 19, 2023 | No Comments » Shawn Michael Gose February 18, 2023 | No Comments » James W. Nance February 18, 2023 | No Comments » Phillip Anthony Hartis February 17, 2023 | No Comments » Selma Earlene Lytle February 17, 2023 | No Comments »