Elizabeth “Libby” Goodin Hedrick, 91, loving mother and grandmother, passed peacefully at Valley Nursing Center on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

She was born on August 1, 1931, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Edward Goodin and Blanche Ford Goodin. She was the heart of her family and loved everyone she met. Her smile was contagious and genuine.

Libby has gone to rest with her husband, Boyd Hedrick; her daughter, Brenda McCall; and her parents and siblings.

Those left to cherish and honor Libby’s memories include her son-in-law, Ronnie Doug McCall; three grandchildren, Eric Smith, Shannon Wolford, and Michael Rathje; two great-grandchildren, Zach and Tori Wolford; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to share a favorite poem:

Don’t’ grieve for me, for now I’m free,

I follow the plan God laid for me,

I saw His face, I heard His call,

I took His hand and left it all.

I could not stay another day

To love, to laugh, to work or play.

Tasks left undone must stay that way.

And if my parting has left a void

Then fill it with remembered joy.

A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,

Ah yes, these things I too, will miss.

My life’s been full, I’ve savored much.

Good times, good friends, a loved one’s touch.

Perhaps my time seemed all too brief,

Don’t shorten yours with undue grief.

Be not burdened with tears of sorrow

Enjoy the sunshine of the morrow.

No services are planned.

Condolences may be sent www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services