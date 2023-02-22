R.W. “Bill” Vander Haar, Jr., 76, of Mooresville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Bill was born December 24, 1946, in Middletown, Connecticut, the son of the late Roy William Vander Haar, Sr. and Marjorie Van Auken Vander Haar. Bill was of the Christian faith. He spent his employment years as a research chemist.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Gabi; daughter, Kari; son, Dane; sisters, Sandy Cowden and Karilyn Cleary.

There will be no public service. The family will celebrate Bill’s life privately and encourage you to do the same.

Donations may be made to The Humane Society of Catawba County.

