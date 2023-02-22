Town Council hears revaluation forecast

By MICAH HENRY

The Taylorsville Town Council met twice in the past week, first on Wednesday, morning, February 15, 2023, for a work session, and again on Monday morning, February 20, for a special called meeting.

Town Public Works Manager Aaron Wike told The Times on Tuesday that the Council heard figures from the 2023 property revaluation, which is taking place countywide this year.

Real property values are $155,348,529 for the current fiscal year and are estimated to rise to $224,544,538 for 2023-24. Other estimated values show increases for business/personal property of about $2 million, public utilities (about a $400,000 increase), and motor vehicles (increase approximately $1 million). This would bring the total property values from $195,638,529 for this year to an estimated $268,251,008 for 2023-24.

Property taxes are collected currently at a rate of 40 cents per $100 valuation in Town. This brought in $782,562.20 in this fiscal year at a collection rate of 96.5 percent. If property tax is kept at 40 cents, a 96.5 percent collection rate would bring $1,035,448.89 to the Town.

However, if the Board drops the 2023-24 Town property tax rate to 29 cents per $100 valuation, the revenue would be $777,927.92. With 30 cents per $100, the figure would be $804,753.02.

A penny on the Town tax rate currently brings about $19,563.85 of revenue; for 2023-24 it would bring $26,825.10.

The Council also heard Town Budget data at the meeting.

In 2021, the Town’s $4,844,131 in revenue included $2,246,602 from water, $773,592 for property taxes, $770,907 for sales tax, $648,019 from intergovernmental funds, $220,623 for sales and services, and $184,388 miscellaneous sources.

Central Alexander/Taylorsville Fire Dept. members spoke to the Council regarding a need for more funding, citing rising costs and equipment needs.

The Council also discussed water and sewer rates, revenue, expenditures, and distressed unit designation.

In other Town news of February 15, the Council signs, street decor, events, a portable performance stage, and Master Gardener club participation.

At the February 20 meeting, no bids had been received for the four Town properties up for sale. The Council decided to extend the bid window to Monday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m., the time of the next Council meeting. The requirement of a minimum bid was removed but the high bids will only be accepted at the discretion of the Council.