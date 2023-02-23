Delois Johnson, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at her home.

Delois was born January 18, 1946, in Caldwell County, the daughter of the late Roby Starnes and Bessie Monday Starnes.

She was of the Christian faith and loved sewing, was an avid gardener and enjoyed her flowers. She loved to cook, and crochet, and also loved to dance.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Paul Hardy Johnson, and eight siblings preceded her to heaven.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughters, Denise Johnson (Marty) of Hiddenite, and Dottie Bailey (Peter) of the Wittenburg Community; her sons, Samuel Johnson and Jeff Johnson, both of the Ellendale Community; her grandchildren, Kristie Turner (Daniel), Lorelei Hill, Elijah Hill, Chase Johnson, Candace Johnson, and Kimberely Crump Hefner (Caleb); her great-grandchildren, Jaxon Turner, Ava Turner, Adeline Johnson, and Cody Horrocks; her sister, Hilda Bingham of Taylorsville; her brothers, Jimmy Starnes (Tonia) of the Bethlehem Community, and Gary Starnes of Hudson.

A private memorial service is to be held, contact the family for information about the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

