Joyce Romania Lowe St. Clair, 92, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Carolina Caring in Catawba County.

She was born to the late William Roosevelt Lowe and Blanche Deal Lowe on Tuesday, February 25, 1930, in Alexander County.

During her working career, Ms. St. Clair worked at Carolina Glove Mill. Joyce was a member of Little River Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, and anything outside, especially gardening. Joyce loved her grandchildren and spending time with them.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy Howard St. Clair; daughter, Nancy Ann St. Clair; sons, Roger Alvin St. Clair and Hal Lowe St. Clair; brothers, JC Lowe and Wayne Lowe; sisters, Wanda Lowe, Rowena Hubbard, and Mable St. Clair; granddaughter, Melissa St. Clair; and great-great-granddaughter, Freya Guthrie.

Those left to cherish the memories of Joyce include her son, Randy Bruce St. Clair (Melinda); daughter, Pamela Grace St. Clair; sister, Margie Hubbard; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Little River Baptist Church from 1:30 pm to 3:15 p.m. The funeral service will be Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Little River Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Mark Robinette will officiate.

Kyle St. Clair, Dusty St. Clair, Lucas St. Clair, Sage Estes, Quinton Killian, and Wyatt Killian will serve as pallbearers.

Brennen Little and Travis St. Clair will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family will be gathered at Randy St. Clair’s house, 2412 Mt. Olive Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to Little River Baptist Church, 2070 Little River Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

