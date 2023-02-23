Louise Barnes Adams, 89, of Taylorsville, passed away on February 23, 2023, at Ridge Valley Nursing in Wilkesboro.

Louise was born April 17, 1933, in Alexander County, to the late Nellie Edna Barnes. Louise was a retired owner-operator of a daycare center. Louise was a lifelong member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Taylorsville. Louise was also the co-founder of The Apple Festival with her close friend, Virginia Deal. She ran the festival for many years.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lee Adams, and a sister, Norma Dean Harris.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Phil Adams of Taylorsville, and Andy Adams and wife Sherry of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Ali Deese and husband Jacob of Hickory, Michael Mowbray of Taylorsville, and Michelle Crowe of Taylorsville; and a great-grandchild, Dominic Crowe.

A memorial service will be conducted on March 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Taylorsville. Pastor David Carver will officiate. Visitation will follow after the service.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Wilkes County, 126 Executive Dr #110, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

