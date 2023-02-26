Charlie Mack McAlpin, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at his home.

He was born on September 7, 1945, in Alexander County, to the late Atwell McAlpin and Velsie Elder McAlpin.

Charlie was a member of Liledoun Baptist Church. He was a retired sawmill worker. He enjoyed woodworking and carpentry work. He also loved to go fishing.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa McAlpin; a step-daughter, Barbara Smith; his sisters, Katherine Mitchell and Brenda Pierce; a brother, William McAlpin; and a grandchild, Ethan Jonas.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 26 years, Mary Ann McAlpin; a step-son, Richard Smith; his step-daughters, Joy Billings (Allen), Susan Starnes, Angela Johnson, and Darlene Jonas (Mitchell); a brother, James McAlpin (Martha); grandchildren, Tiphanie Billings, Ashley Pope, Chase Johnson, Candace Johnson, Christopher Starnes, Christian Jonas, Isaac Jonas, Elisha Jonas, and Stacey Pope; three great-grandchildren, Mikayla Nall, Skyler Billings, and Adeline Johnson; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Stephen Dagenhart will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International (Taylorsville Camp), PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

