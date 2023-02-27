Francis Stevenson Stikeleather Jr., 85, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Catawba County.

He was born on Sunday, June 20, 1937, in Alexander County, to the late Francis Stevenson Stikeleather Sr. and Ruth Melton Stikeleather. Mr. Stikeleather was a member of Rocky Springs United Methodist Church. He enjoyed gardening, tractors, collecting old kerosene lanterns, going to the mountains, and the neighborhood pets. He loved his family and cherished spending time with them, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish the memories of Francis include his wife of 63 years, Martha Stikeleather; sons, Keith Stikeleather (Terri) and John Stikeleather (Kathy); granddaughters, Moranda DeSpain (Josh) and Kimberly Gordon (Matt); great-grandchildren, Elyas DeSpain, Saben DeSpain, Kaleb Gordon, and Kylee Gordon; sister Catherine Burgess; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The funeral will follow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Doug Hochmuth will officiate. The burial will be private at Rocky Springs United Methodist Church.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

