Stevie Johnson, 60, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, at Ridge Valley Nursing Home in Wilkes County.

He was born on Wednesday, May 23, 1962, in Alexander County, to the late Roger Wilson Johnson and Opal Hubbard Johnson. Mr. Johnson was of the Christian faith. Stevie had worked in the furniture industry.

Those left to cherish the memories of Stevie include his brothers, Jerry Hubbard, Dale Johnson, Dwain Johnson, and Sammy Johnson, all of Taylorsville, and Douglas Johnson of Hiddenite; and sisters, Carol Bingman and Kathy Shoemaker, both of Statesville.

A visitation will be held Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held Thursday, March 2, 2023, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Andrew Sharpe and Rev. Allen Fox will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or donations can be made to Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2715 Bethel Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

