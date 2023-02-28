Kimberly Sue Sweitzer Bittinger, 60, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, surrounded by the love of her husband and children.

Kimberly was born in Garrett County, Maryland, daughter of the late Joy Dale Sweitzer and Norma Rae Friend Sweitzer.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Randel Bittinger; her children, Christopher Gnegy, Crystal Jenkins, Shawn Bittinger, and Karl Bittinger; four brothers, Joy Dale Sweitzer Jr, Timothy Sweitzer, Vaughn Sweitzer, and Mark Sweitzer; and two sisters, Teresa Feather and Carrie Hamilton.

Her family invites the community to join them in a Celebration of Life Ceremony. It will take place at Countryside Baptist Church in Statesville on Saturday, March 4, at 4 p.m., with Dr. James Smith and Pastor Matt Cranford officiating.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.