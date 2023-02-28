Phyllis Ann Johnson Oldaugh, 77, of Advance, passed away on February 28, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

Phyllis was born on January 20, 1946, in High Point, to the late James Calhoun Johnson (JC) and Madge (Kearsey) Johnson. Phyllis retired from Lee Spring in Greensboro.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Ronald Oldaugh of the home; a son, Kurt Oldaugh of Randleman; and three daughters, Deborah Sokolowski of King George, Virginia, Tracy L. Tracy of Advance, and Gina Goulding of Oak Hill, Florida.

Funeral services will be conducted on March 4, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., at Love Valley Presbyterian Church. Pastor Bill Bates will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

To cherish her memory, a floral spray or donation to your local animal shelter or library would be loved and appreciated.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Oldaugh Family.