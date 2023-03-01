Dawn Woodside Gibson, 77, of Stony Point, passed away on March 1, 2023, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

Dawn was born October 23, 1945, in Iredell County, and raised by her grandparents, Butler and Amanda Woodside. Dawn’s love was unconditional. She was dedicated to being the best wife, mother, mammaw, and friend to those dear to her.

Dawn was class valedictorian of Stony Point High School Class of 1963. She loved to cook her family’s favorites, but, most importantly, she loved the fellowship the cooking brought. As an avid sports fan, Dawn enjoyed keeping score for the many teams Stanley coached.

Dawn cherished her relationship with Christ and her church family at Concord Presbyterian Church. Dawn worked at the Dairy Bar before joining the public school system and retiring from Scotts Elementary School.

Dawn was preceded in death by her grandparents, two aunts, Viola Smith and Reba Morton, and an uncle, Hoyn Woodside.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 59.5 years, Stanley Eugene Gibson of the home; two daughters, Angie Holt and husband Andrew of Mooresville, and Rhonda Pearson and husband Don of Union Grove; and four grandchildren, Haley Holt, Olivia Holt-Mays and husband Isaac, and Hunter and Rhett Pearson.

Dawn’s Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Concord Presbyterian Church located at 3867 Taylorsville Hwy, Statesville, NC 28625. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the fellowship hall followed by the memorial service in the sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stony Point Fire Department, 501 Ruritan Park Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678; or Concord Presbyterian Church, 3867 Taylorsville Hwy, Statesville, NC 28625.

