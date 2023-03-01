Fire results in building condemned

Central Alexander/Taylorsville, Hiddenite, and Sugar Loaf fire departments responded to the address of 26 Saunders Lane, off NC 90 East, in Taylorsville, on the afternoon of Thursday, February 23.

Fire was reported at the facility, which is a concrete block industrial structure operated as an auto salvage shop. Taylorsville Fire Chief Matt Jordan said the call indicated that someone was inside the structure.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and searched the building, but found no one trapped inside.

Due to the condition of the facility, fire and police officials contacted the Alexander County Building Inspector, who examined the site and condemned the building. Electricity and water service was disconnected to the building as well.

According to Alexander County Tax Department map information, the property owner is listed as Marten Ghazie Nasrawin, of Burlington, NC.